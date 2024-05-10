Gainsborough Old Hall recognised for its use of 'sustainable ingredients and good practice'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Gainsborough Old Hall has been recognised for its use of sustainable ingredients and good practice.

English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall has achieved a bronze certification from the Soil Association.

The Food for Life Served Here certification recognises and rewards caterers who use sustainable ingredients, champion good practice and cook from scratch.

Dan Topliss, head of Food and Beverage at English Heritage said: “With our tearooms and restaurants serving 4.3 million people a year, English Heritage recognises the importance of sustainable food, and has a passion for local and seasonal dishes.

Would you like to be a volunteer at Gainsborough Old Hall?

“We are proud to now be part of the Food for life scheme as it shows our commitment to servicing and sourcing our ingredients and the food that we offer our visitors.”

Caron Longden, head of Business Development, Food for Life Served Here, said: “I would like to congratulate English Heritage on achieving Bronze Food for Life Served Here certification.

“All of us at Soil Association are proud to be supporting your clear commitment to sourcing and serving food that is better for climate, nature and health.

“A fantastic achievement, leading the way for visitor attractions, please do visit for a great day out with great food.”

Gainsborough Old Hall is also looking to attract volunteers who want to get involved and the team are currently looking for volunteers to help with conservation, the book shop and meeting and greeting.

Joley Baker, site manager at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall, said: “We’re looking for volunteers who want to be part of the next chapter of Gainsborough Old Hall and contribute to its legacy.

“We’d love as many volunteers as possible to get involved and there’s a myriad of roles that need to be taken on.

“You don’t need any previous experience, but a love of meeting people and getting stuck in is a key attribute.”

You can find out more about the roles on offer in a two hour session at 10am on Tuesday, May 21, at Gainsborough Old Hall.