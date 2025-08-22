Gainsborough Old Hall to host BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?

Gainsborough Old Hall will be visited by BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? next month and you are invited.

The show, presented by BBC Political Correspondent Alex Forsyth, is taking place on Friday, September 26. Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm and the broadcast will begin shortly after 8pm.

The iconic radio show was first broadcast in October 1948 and every week it visits a different part of the country with a panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience.

The programme provides the opportunity for people to challenge politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers.

While the panellists for Gainsborough haven’t yet been confirmed, Any Questions? is renowned for securing well-known politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers - providing a unique opportunity for the audience to challenge these prominent figures.

This event is free but space is limited so you will need to book tickets in advance.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/gainsborough-bbc-radio-4-any-questions-26-sep-2025 to book.