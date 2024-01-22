Gainsborough Old Hall to receive £222,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

English Heritage’s revival of Gainsborough Old Hall will be further enhanced by a £222,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant will fund the creation of an employability skills and development programme for the community, with the creation of a new role of community engagement coordinator and new volunteering opportunities as well as revitalising the garden and enabling conservation works to the building itself.

More fun, family events and fresh interpretation is planned to better tell the story of the Old Hall, and support for a research project as well as the school’s bursary programme, which has been created by the Friends of Gainsborough Old Hall.

The project, which starts this month, will be done in phases and will be completed in 2025.

Louise Fountain, property manager at English Heritage said: “We hope this project will create new opportunities, activities and events, for the people of Gainsborough.

“We are so grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this grant which will allow us start the next chapter here. Gainsborough Old Hall has always, and will continue to be, at the heart of the local community and we look forward to a new era for this magnificent property.”

Robyn Llewellyn, director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "We are delighted to support English Heritage with their New Beginnings project, that will bring to life the fascinating stories at Gainsborough Old Hall.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, visitors from far and wide will be able to deepen their connection with this important heritage.”

In 2021 Gainsborough Old Hall came into the direct care of English Heritage after having been managed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Prior to its relaunch in 2021 this unique 15th century property underwent significant conservation and reinterpretation work, in order to preserve its fascinating story for generations to come.