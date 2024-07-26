Gainsborough ​Old Hall visitors get the chance 'meet' Henry VIII at free family fun day

​Coun Woolley with Joley Baker and Jessica Bowden of English Heritage

More than 1,000 visitors enjoyed a free family day at Gainsborough Old Hall with the chance to ‘meet’ Henry VIII.

Last month staff at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall on Parnell Street, opened the doors to the community where they also were able to listen to medieval music, have fun with historical games and take part in a design competition.

The event was made possible by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

The event is part of the Old Hall, New Beginnings project, for which English Heritage received a £222,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in January, to revive Gainsborough Old Hall to make sure that this stunning place continues to be at the heart of the local community.

This funding sees the creation of an employability skills and development programme for the community; the appointment of a new community engagement coordinator; new volunteering opportunities as well as revitalising the garden.

More fun, family events like this community open day, as well as fresh interpretation, is planned to better tell the story of the Old Hall. Support for a research project as well as a school’s bursary programme (which has been generously created with the support of the Friends of the Old Hall Association) is in train too.

This project will be done in phases and will be completed in 2026. The Hall will remain open throughout.

Joley Baker, site manager at Gainsborough Old Hall said: “We were delighted to see so many people on their first visit to the Hall, as well as those who hadn’t visited for many years, discovering 500 years of history in this incredible building at the centre of their town.

“We’d like to thank our amazing team of staff and volunteers – we received plenty of positive feedback from visitors and a lot of hard work went into making this day such a success.”

For more information about Gainsborough Old Hall visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/gainsborough-old-hall.