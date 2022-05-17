Mick Grundy is the new site manager at Gainsborough Old Hall

Mick Grundy has recently moved over from nearby Brodsworth Hall and brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for the role.

Mr Grundy joins a year into the successful reopening of the Old Hall after a refurbishment in 2021 which saw the conservation of portraits; new interpretation; revamped café and shop as well as the reimagining of the interior spaces.

Mr Grundy said: “It’s been a great start to my role here at Gainsborough Old Hall and I’m really looking forward to building on the successes of 2021.

"We have a variety of events coming up this year including the return of the CAMRA Beer Festival, Classic Cars and even a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

"It’s also very satisfying to see school groups returning and engaging our educational programmes.

"More than 1,400 school children have visited since last September.

"Gainsborough has a strong community spirit and I have been warmly welcomed by the people of the town and look forward to developing ever closer links with like-minded organisations to develop the visitor economy.”

Simon Bean, head of Historic Properties at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to have someone with the depth and breadth of life experience that Mick brings with him to his role.

"He joins an already committed team that shares his vision and excitement for the Old Hall and the important role it plays in the Gainsborough community.”

A little-known gem, Gainsborough Old Hall has one of the most impressive medieval kitchens in England, a noble great hall with ornate wooden ceiling and an imposing lodgings tower.

It has played host to some of history’s great names, from Henry VIII and Katherine Parr to John Wesley.

Starting as a place of power and influence in the 15th century, when its wealthy owners, the Hickman family, moved out around 1730, it then passed through many diverse incarnations from an assembly room and masonic temple, through to a linen factory, pub and soup kitchen.