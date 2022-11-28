Children in Gainsborough are set to get access to the Sir Hickman Bacon Memorial Park thanks to a £100,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

The money will be used to reform and expand the park, changes include the installation of new play equipment to redevelop the toddler play area as well as space for older children, at the Levellings Park on Love Lane.

This latest development will also include the repairs and renewal of the ball court and the addition of adult outdoor gym equipment to create a more engaging community space.

Advertisement

Coun Richard Craig, who applied for the funding, believes that this facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

£100,000 funding has been approved for the Sir Hickman Bacon Memorial Park in Gainsborough

Advertisement

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Hickman Bacon Memorial Park project, despite the challenges our working group faced, we are so pleased to have now received the funding needed from FCC to kickstart the work required at the park in replacing and renewing play equipment, while also beginning to consider new landscaping and planting on the site too.

"I should also like to acknowledge the support of council officers and our parish councillors in helping bring about this much needed investment.

Advertisement

"While also expressing my gratitude to the community, young people of the Connexions Youth Committee and Magda Read for all their hard work during the consultation period, and the positive feedback and offers of help we have received from local residents

"This project is very much for the community, in the heart of the community, and the more people we can get involved, going forward, the better it shall be for the project. It is finally time, now, to move forward.”

Advertisement

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.