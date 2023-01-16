Gainsborough PCSO invited to Parliament to celebrate 20th anniversary of the role

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in Lincolnshire were invited to Parliament to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the role being introduced.

The role of the PCSO was created by the 2002 Police Reform Act and since that time PCSOs have become an integral part of neighbourhood policing across England and Wales.

We are taking a look back to the summer of 2022 when UNISON launched its celebration with a special event in Parliament. PCSO Tracey Burnett, who covers the Gainsborough area, was lucky enough to be invited to Parliament, along with five other PCSOs from England and Wales to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

PCSO Tracey Burnett said: “I was one of six UNISON PCSOs chosen to attend to celebrate 20 years of PCSOs.

MP Sarah Jones, PCSO Matt Newman, MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, PCSO Chris Moyes, PCSO Tracey Burnett, PCSO Bronwen Newton and PCSO Chris Roberts

"It was a privilege to represent UNISON and Lincolnshire Police for the celebrations.”

Speaking about the importance of PCSOs, Christina McAnea, UNISON general secretary, said: “This is a success story.

"This is something that has worked. You’re not an add-on, you’re integral to the way that we police in this country.

“To understand why PCSOs have been so successful, why they’re so important, the clue’s in the name – community support officers.

“You’re far more plugged into local communities, you’re more representative of your local communities, people are more trusting of you than they would be perhaps of others.

"And that relationship that’s built by PCSOs and their local communities and their police officers is invaluable.”

Speaking to the PCSOs at the event, Yvette Cooper, Shadow Home Secretary, said: “The work you do every single day of the week is so incredibly important – keeping communities safe, building communities’ strength and resilience.

“We owe you so much.”

PCSOs started in Lincolnshire in January 2003, and there are now 90 PCSOs who cover the county.

Through targeted visible patrol, PCSOs provide reassurance to the community and work with local schools, businesses, and partnership agencies to help deter crime and promote community cohesion.

