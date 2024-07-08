Chris Kirkwood, ​YMCA Lincolnshire director of Community Development and Lorraine Dand, Honeypot Manager

A Gainsborough preschool has been taken over by YMCA Lincolnshire.

​Honeypot Preschool in Gainsborough is now the second YMCA Lincolnshire setting in Gainsborough and fourth in total.

This acquisition will enable YMCA Lincolnshire to extend its reach and impact, serving more families and fostering a stronger, more supportive community.

With a rich history in providing youth services, YMCA Lincolnshire is committed to providing positive development and learning experiences for young children.

The acquisition of YMCA Honeypot, a well-regarded nursery in Gainsborough with a reputation for excellence in early childhood education, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and high-quality educational opportunities and helping people to reach their full potential.

YMCA Lincolnshire has worked closely with the existing trustees, staff and families of YMCA Honeypot to ensure a smooth transition.

The existing staff team will remain with the organisation, providing continuity and stability for the children and their families.

A YMCA spokesman said: “We are really excited to add Honeypot to our family of early years education settings.

“YMCA Lincolnshire is committed to maintaining the high standards of care and education that families have come to expect from Honeypot Preschool.

“Our shared values and dedication to delivering a nurturing and stimulating environment will continue to bring lasting benefits to the families we serve.

“We would like to express our thanks and admiration to the long-standing committee of dedicated trustees that have steered Honeypot to this point.”

Lorraine Dand, YMCA Honeypot manager, said; “We are really excited to join YMCA Lincolnshire.

“We look forward to joining a charity known for its excellent work in early years education and continuing to provide an essential service to families in this part of Gainsborough”.