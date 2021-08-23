This recent track record and commitment to build on success is why recruitment agency SureStaff remains one of the highest reputable recruitment companies for residents in the Gainsborough area.

Manager Ray Hall, who has been in the recruitment agency for more than 20 years, said: “We are a local agency who put our candidates first, we’re about getting people back into work and staying in work.

“We prefer to meet candidates face to face in order to match them to a job they’ll enjoy and thrive in. Longevity of employment is our objective.”

Ray Hall and Abbie Hill from SureStaff outside their offices in Gainsborough

This commitment and passion to get people into work was seen in evidence with previous client Claire Stockdale.

Claire was a client back in 2018, approaching SureStaff when in need of work. What she didn’t expect however, was that she would have a job at a local authority within 24 hours.

Claire said: “I would highly recommend Surestaff, they found me the perfect job instantly. Ray was quick to understand the kind of role I was looking for, my strengths and putting me forward for exactly the right position.

"Within four hours of receiving my CV I had an interview and one day later I was offered the position.

"Thank you for opening the door to an exciting new chapter in my career.”

And Gary Stephenson, operations manager for local firm Kern-Liebers, approached Surestaff following a change in circumstance at their factory.

He said: “We contacted Surestaff and a few hours later we were discussing our situation.

" Within 24 hours they had found us a temporary worker and he was on the shop floor like he had always been here.

" The following week we took a second person.”