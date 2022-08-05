Gainsborough residents helped Stagecoach East Midlands raise £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

From 2019 to 2022, Stagecoach East Midlands hosted a series of fundraising events to reach their target, starting with a ‘Wear it Green’ week across all of Stagecoach East Midlands depots.

Other fundraising activities included ‘Power an Hour’ collections, cake sales, sponsored waxing, ‘Brave the Shave’, competitions, sports events, coffee mornings, raffles, tombolas, live music, a ‘Superheroes and Villains’ week, a Euros 2021 ‘Wear Your Shirt to Work’ week, as well as Easter and Christmas competitions and events.

Overall, the most successful fundraising events took place during Christmas 2019, when a total of £4,000 was raised through activities across Stagecoach depots, including Gainsborough.

Matt Cranwell, Katherine Booth and Ryan Michael

Matt Cranwell, managing director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Stagecoach East Midlands are very proud of our partnership with Macmillan, and are delighted to have hit our fundraising target over the last three years.

“This achievement is testament to our fantastic team, who have worked incredibly hard to organise various fundraising activities and events over the years to hit our target, particularly whilst dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These funds will be vital in supporting the charity, who work hard to improve the lives of those battling cancer.