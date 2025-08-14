Gainsborough residents say town’s ‘best it’s ever been’ after major changes

Gainsborough town centre is “up and coming” thanks to its new cinema and improved marketplace, residents say.

The 330-seat Savoy cinema opened in July, while work has gone into restoring the historic shop fronts.

Shoppers also get two hours of free parking in council-owned car parks to encourage them to visit.

Most shoppers said the transformation had really paid off for the town centre.

Gainsborough Market Place

Tony and Amanda Mellor, who visit several times a week, said Gainsborough was “the best it’s ever been”.

Tony said: “The new cinema’s brought it all together, and it’s great they’ve stopped cars coming through the marketplace in the week.

“It’s cracking, and market days really attract people from out of town. The only thing left is a few more bars and restaurants.”

Amanda added: “I used to live in a village where everyone looked down on going into Gainsborough – it had a bad reputation.

Gainsborough resident Trevor Sycamore

“Now I live here, that seems a bit naive! I would never go back to living in a village.”

Trevor Sycamore, who retired to Gainsborough six years ago, said: “It’s pulled up pretty well. The council’s doing a good job.

“You notice how much smarter the place is looking – it used to show its age. I’m looking forward to going to the new cinema.”

However, stallholder Chris Hodkin said the improvements weren’t translating to higher income yet.

Gainsborough residents Tony and Amanda Mellor, who are pleased with the town's transformation

“I’ve not seen a difference. There are more people around but they’re not spending money in the market square. They tend to head to Marshall’s Yard,” she said.

“Even with the Savoy, it needs more. A Post Office or a banking hub would make such a difference.”

Shopper Tara Ratcliffe said: “The cinema’s brought more people in, but there’s not many places to spend your money – it’s mainly charity shops and takeaways.”

The town centre’s regeneration has been funded by more than £10 million of government Levelling Up money along with cash from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The new Savoy cinema in Gainsborough

Coun Matt Boles, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The opening of Savoy Cinema not only brings world-class entertainment to the town centre – it also strengthens our cultural offering and economic landscape.

“It’s a fantastic example of how investing in local infrastructure can spark vibrancy and pride in our communities.”