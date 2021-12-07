Gainsborough is gearing up for a special two-day Christmas market event this weekend. Pictured are market traders Rubecula Aromary.

The outdoor event, running from 9am until 3pm on Saturday (December 11) and 10am until 3pm on Sunday (December 12), is an extended Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market, offering a packed line up of stalls selling fresh produce and Christmas gifts.

The festive event will run alongside a programme of entertainment, live music, and of course a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

In the town centre will be a number of Gainsborough traders including Redhill Farm Free Range Pork, Sarah’s Sweet Treats, Hepy’s Hog Roast, Pickles Preserves, fishmonger Patrick Capps, Mount Pleasant Windmill, Kevin’s Handmade Pies, So Sweet Candy Corner and Death By Fudge.

On Saturday, Santa will pay a visit with real reindeer and sleigh in tow, accompanied by the Gainsborough Salvation Army brass band.

On Sunday the fun will continue with a live performance from Dream a Little Dream by Sarah Stones between 10.30am and 12.30pm, plus free face painting and glitter tattoos from 10.30am until 1pm.

Children are invited to join one of two Christmas craft workshops with award-winning children’s author Addy Farmer, starting at 12pm and 1.30pm.

Workshop places are free of charge but booking is advised as places are limited.

Tickets can be booked on the Eventbrite website by searching ‘A Bagful of Stars’.

For easy access to the event, visitors travelling by car can park in Roseway Car Park, which is a two minute walk, or Station Approach car park located behind Marshall’s Yard and just a five minute walk away.

Gainsborough Christmas Market is coordinated and delivered in partnership with Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough Town Council and West Lindsey District Council.

Charlotte Toplass, of the centre management team at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are delighted to bring a touch of sparkle to Gainsborough this December.

“As well as purchasing those important Christmas gifts, customers can enjoy some festive music and a bite to eat. Plus with activities for children there is something for all.”

Belinda Boyer, representing Gainsborough Town Council, said: “Gainsborough Town Council has commissioned new Christmas lights for the town centre giving the whole area a new fresh and festive look.

“The lights are LED and will consume less energy than previous installations and be altogether more environmentally friendly.

“The council hopes that the new lights will bring a festive cheer to the residents and guests of Gainsborough and will encourage to do Christmas shopping locally.”

West Lindsey District Councillor Trevor Young, who represents the South West Ward in Gainsborough, said: “We are looking forward to this year’s Christmas Market in the Market Place in Gainsborough and we hope that people will come along and support their local traders.

“To help families get into the Christmas spirit, we have arranged for extra entertainment to take place including face painting and guest appearances from children’s favourite characters.

“Don’t forget there is also free parking on the day of the event and we hope you will think local when buying gifts or decorations for family and friends and enjoy the festivities.”