Gainsborough response sergeant completes 48 mile ultra marathon challenge

A Lincolnshire Police response sergeant, based in Gainsborough, has completed his extreme challenge of running a 48 mile ultra marathon.

Sgt Mike Templeman completed the challenge in memory of the 48 people who died on Lincolnshire's roads in 2022 at the Yarborough Leisure Centre running track.

The run began soon after 7am and continued until 7pm in the evening.

The phenomenal support and generosity has been inspiring and overwhelming, resulting in more than £4,000 being raised for the road safety charity Brake and RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims.

Sgt Templeton had a constant stream of visitors on the day who cheered him on and, in some cases, they even joined in for a lap or two.

This included people of all ages, from as young as two, as well as officers, police staff, cadets, boys from the local North Lindum Hawks football team, family, friends, neighbours, park runners, all joining Sgt Templeman to support him at various stages of the 48-mile, 12 hour run.

A special mention to Richard Hardesty from IAM RoadSmart Lincolnshire, who completed a half marathon’s worth of laps and by the finish line, Sgt Templeman had only done two laps alone.

Sgt Templeman said: “I'd just like to say a massive thank you to Yarborough Lesure Centre, especially the manager Brett, my family who stayed for hours and really made the day that little bit more special, my amazing friends and colleagues who looked after me and ran with me, our great comms team, all the members of the public young and old who ran with me, you will never know how much that lifted me, and raised so much money for charity.

“Above all, to the amazing and brave families affected by road deaths and serious injuries who shared their stories with me both online and on the day, I'm truly humbled.

“We can and must collectively do more to share and make our roads safer for everyone.

“Until next year.”

There is still time for final donations to Brake and RoadPeace.