Gainsborough response sergeant is getting ready to run 48 miles for road safety charities

There’s still time to support a Gainsborough response sergeant before he takes on the extreme challenge of running a 48 mile ultra marathon.

Sergeant Mike Templeman’s quest is in memory of the 48 people who lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads last year, with the aim of highlighting road safety messages and raising funds for the road safety charity Brake and RoadPeace - the national charity for road crash victims.

So far more than £2,000 has been raised for the two charities.

Sgt Templeman said: “I have been a police officer for 21 years and during that time I have seen first-hand the devastation road fatalities inflict on the families and friends of those who have died.

Sergeant Mike Templeman is running a 48 mile ultra marathon for road safety charity Brake and RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims

“I, like my colleagues, know that fatal five offences contribute to a lot of the needless deaths on our roads. These are carelessness, speed, mobile phones, seatbelts and drink/drug driving.

“If my challenge can help highlight these factors, that contribute towards so many fatal and serious injury collisions, then every mile will be worth it.”

Sgt Templeman, a response Sgt based in Gainsborough, will be running laps around Yarborough Leisure Centre on their 400m track.

No fewer than 193 laps will see him complete his mission on Sunday, November 19, marking the start of Road Safety Week, and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Nick Simmons, CEO of RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, said: "This challenge is just incredible and we cannot thank Sgt Templeman enough for his efforts to raise money for road crash victims and awareness about the harm caused by road crashes every day on our roads.

“We wish him lots of luck and will be cheering him on."

Ross Moorlock, Interim CEO of Brake, the road safety charity, said: “We’re all so grateful to Sgt Templeman for taking on this impressive challenge and raising funds and awareness for Road Safety Week.”