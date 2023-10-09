Gainsborough response sergeant to take on 48 mile ultra marathon challenge

A Lincolnshire Police response sergeant, based in Gainsborough, is taking on an extreme challenge of running a 48 mile ultra marathon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergeant Mike Templeman challenge is in memory of the 48 people who lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads last year, with the aim of highlighting road safety messages and raising funds for the road safety charity Brake and RoadPeace - the national charity for road crash victims.

Sgt Templeman said: “I have been a police officer for 21 years and during that time I have seen first-hand the devastation road fatalities inflict on the families and friends of those who have died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I, like my colleagues, know that fatal four offences contribute to a lot of the needless deaths on our roads. These are speed, mobile phones, seatbelts and drink/drug driving.

Sergeant Mike Templeman is running a 48 mile ultra marathon

“If my challenge can help highlight these factors, that contribute towards so many fatal and serious injury collisions, then every mile will be worth it.”

Sgt Templeman, a response Sgt based in Gainsborough, will be running laps around Yarborough Leisure Centre on their 400m track.

No fewer than 193 laps will see him complete his mission on Sunday, November 19, which will mark the start of Road Safety Week, and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Simmons, CEO of RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, said: “This challenge is just incredible and we cannot thank Sgt Templeman enough for his efforts to raise money for road crash victims and awareness about the harm caused by road crashes every day on our roads.

“We wish him lots of luck and will be cheering him on.”

Ross Moorlock, Interim CEO of Brake, the road safety charity, said: “We’re all so grateful to Sgt Templeman for taking on this impressive challenge and raising funds and awareness for Road Safety Week.

“This campaign is all about standing up and taking action against road death and injuries, and we’re all behind Mike for every step and every lap.”