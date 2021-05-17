Gainsborough runner makes miles pledge for LIVES

Kirsty Collinson, 31, who is a cleaning manager, started running in January.

Kirsty said: “I decided I wanted to lose weight and up my fitness levels, but I couldn't decide what would be best for me to do.

"So I had a think and needed something I could do all year round that wouldn't close. This obviously ruled out classes, swimming, the gym.

Kirsty is running 31 miles in May for LIVES

"And not wanting to fail before I had even started I needed to find a reason to exercise, because just wanting to do it alone for me was not enough.

"I knew that I would talk myself out of doing anything if there was bad weather, kids school holidays, so I began my search for a reason.”

Kirsty started looking at charity running events but due to the pandemic she was worried these would get cancelled and she would lose her motivation so she decided running on her own would be the best solution and called ten charities to set up her fundraising challenge.

So far this year Kirsty has ran 28 miles in February for Blood Cancer UK, 31 miles in March for NHS Blood Donation and 30 miles in April for Rainbow Trust Children's Charity.

Her current challenge is to run 31 miles throughout May for LIVES.

Kirsty said: “I am excited about running as it is getting me fit, I am losing weight, eating better and raising awareness and funds for some amazing charities.”

If you would like to support Kirsty visit www.justgiving.com/kirsty- lives.

Other charities Kirsty will be running for throughout the remainder of the year include the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), Be The Difference, a mental health charity based in Gainsborough, GAPA (Gainsborough Adventure Playground Association), the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Winston's Wish, a charity which helps support bereaved children and CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Kirsty said: “I have not yet decided on which charity to support in December so if the readers have any suggestions I am happy to hear them.”