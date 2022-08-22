Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop at White’s Wood Academy taught the children key life skills ranging from what happens to their bodies if they were hurt and how they would be treated by a grown up, to understanding basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.

Chris Fitzpatrick, headteacher at White’s Wood Academy, said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.”

The workshop taught the children key life skills

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

The children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and, how to deal with choking.

At the end of the workshops the children were awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.

Sara Davies MBE, Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and investor in Mini First Aid, said: “As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s amazing that Mini First Aid and Savlon have partnered up to deliver such a positive and impactful initiative.