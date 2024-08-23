Gainsborough school is ‘thrilled’ with GCSE results after 'challenging' few years
Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “The learning journey and the educational landscape this particular cohort has had to navigate has been notably atypical.
“What with lockdown learning from home in Year 7 and bubble classrooms in Year 8, the route to success has not been easy.
“Therefore, the staff and governors of QEHS are all the more thrilled with what this wonderful group of youngsters has achieved with their GCSE outcomes this summer.
“Great play has been made of the return to pre-Covid levels of assessment, and the firmer grade boundaries to ensure greater alignment with those from 2019 have certainly come into force as promised.
“Pleasingly, then, the hard work, commitment, dedication and camaraderie of the Class of 2024 has combined to generate an impressive array of examination successes.
“Behind the figures there is of course the most important element to examination success – the students themselves.
“One phenomenal individual can boast a clean sweep of grade 9s across all their subjects, with a further 15 presenting nothing below a grade 7.
“At all levels of achievement, it is clear that this year group has applied themselves to the rigours of study and have reaped the rewards.
“This comes as no surprise because the cohort is a tight-knit and mutually supportive bunch who have seen each other through some particularly challenging times.
“The stoicism shown by Year 11 has, quite simply, been remarkable. These students represent and should be celebrated as the very best of the youth of today.
“Here at QEHS we strive at all times to offer an outstanding education and to be the destination of choice for academic excellence.
“This is achieved by providing an environment in which students are academically challenged, well cared for, and are afforded access to a broad range of fulfilling and enriching co-curricular activities.”