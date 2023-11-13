A Gainsborough school has opened its own circular economy micro farm to help provide fresh fruits and vegetables to local families.

Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, in collaboration with Lincolnshire Outdoor Learning and local partners, has established the sustainable farm to educate the children and promote social and mental wellbeing among pupils and local residents.

Funded by the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership, along with a contribution from Neil Gentleman-Hobbs and Ashley Butterfield of Lincolnshire Outdoor Learning, the micro farm is equipped with a polytunnel, netted tunnel raised beds, self-watering system and super composters plus a natural vertical growing solution to facilitate a circular economy based growing system to grow food plants all year round.

The farm is also home to a roost of chickens.

Headteacher Luke Lovelidge with Year 3 pupils in the new micro farm at Benjamin Adlard Primary

Luke Lovelidge, Benjamin Adlard headteacher, said: “I’d like to extend a huge thanks to our partners and funders for their vision and dedication in making our school micro farm a reality. One of our aims is to support families in need with produce boxes grown on from the micro farm.

“Children are natural gardeners and love to learn outdoors. Seeing their faces come alive as they engage in hands-on learning about planting, agriculture, and sustainable practices is truly heartwarming.”

Neil Gentleman-Hobbs, Lincolnshire Outdoor Learning trustee, said: “Projects like this aim to build lasting legacies by cultivating young minds and nutritious food within our local community, creating a genuine zero carbon zero waste model.”

Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, who officially opened the micro farm, said: “This is a genuine example of collaboration and seeing community spirit in action. The farm will serve as a hub for education, social wellbeing, and community interaction.

“This holistic approach ensures that the pupils, their families, and community members thrive together, making Benjies the true heart of the community.