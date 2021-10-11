Queen Elizabeth's High School, in Morton Terrace, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Science Mark, in recognition of the excellent work undertaken by the science department.

Science Mark was created by the National STEM Learning Centre and Network to recognise and celebrate best practice in secondary science departments across the UK.

Schools and colleges receive the Science Mark when they can show that they are delivering inspiring lessons for students and demonstrate their department’s commitment to high-quality science education.

Queen Elizabeth's High School has been recognised for the excellent work undertaken by their science department

Adam Little, professional development leader at the National STEM Learning Centre and Network, said: “We are delighted to congratulate Queen Elizabeth's High School, Gainsborough on receiving the Platinum Science Mark.

"Science Mark is prestigious because we are so rigorous in assessing those who receive the quality mark.

"Every school who receives Science Mark has demonstrated a real and ongoing commitment to excellent science education in their school.

"Queen Elizabeth's High School is a great example of this.”

Rick Eastham, head teacher, said: “To attain this Platinum Science Mark is true recognition for the efforts, energy and innovation the Queen Elizabeth's High School science faculty demonstrate on a daily basis.

"To have attained the Platinum Mark at the first attempt is testament to the drive and determination of the science team who always seek to deliver the very best teaching and learning experience for our students.

"The fact that students may now access laboratories and experience the reward associated with conducting practical lessons following so long in ‘bubbles’ has added to the palpable sense of joy and academic stimulation gained through hands-on learning, deep analytical thinking and methodical approaches.