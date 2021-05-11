Gainsborough schools decorate Imps for trail

Schools across Lincolnshire are decorating their own statues for the Imp Trail

Taking place from July 10, to September 16, the Imp Trail will see 30 colourful imp statues dotted around the city.

To complement this, the EBP and charity partners St Barnabas Hospice are asking businesses to support and sponsor an educational programme that will see more than 40 schools and educational organisations take part and decorate their own miniature Imp statue.

Phil Everett, communication business partner at the EBP, said: “The Education Programme, run in partnership with Lincoln BIG and Wild in Art, will take place alongside the main Lincoln Imp Trail and will include a trail of one-metre tall Imp sculptures, all displayed at indoor locations throughout the city.

Veronica McBain of charity partners, St Barnabas, said: We can’t wait to see the creations that pupils and students across Lincolnshire are decorating.

"We’ve already had a sneak peak at some that children from key worker families have been busy designing since the Pandemic hit and they are incredible.”

More than 40 education establishments are already busy working on their sculptures for the programme and businesses are being asked to sponsor an educational programme to help raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.