West Lindsey District Council made a successful bid to the Treasury.

It is hoped this funding can fund local Gainsborough projects including improving Whittons Gardens, creating a new park at the Baltic Mill, building a new cinema, refurbishing the bus station, bringing an extension to the heritage led regeneration, creating new homes in the town centre above shops, and improving the Market Place as the centre piece of town where people can enjoy outdoor dining, visit the traditional twice weekly street market and meet with friends and family.

Earlier this year, the council submitted a bid to be awarded a share of the £4.8 billion Central Government fund, in order to help fund exciting plans to create a “thriving Gainsborough 2024.”

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of the council, expressed his delight at the announcement.

He said: “We are aware of how competitive this funding was, and how many local authorities had submitted proposals, so needless to say we are absolutely delighted that we have been awarded the full allocation of our bid.

“This amount of money can have a real benefit to our community, and I want to thank all the officers involved for putting together and submitting such a robust, strong plan.”

Sir Edward Leigh MP, who supported the bid and personally spoke to ministers to assist with the bid, said: “I have lobbied unceasingly for Levelling Up funds for Gainsborough and this is a very good result for the town.

“This project will have an incredible impact on Gainsborough, offering a chance for the town to get investment that will really make people sit up and take notice.

"This town deserves it, and I am absolutely delighted and cannot wait to see the work taking place.

“West Lindsey put together a comprehensive plan to put funds to good and productive use.”

Ian Knowles, chief executive of West Lindsey District Council, said: “With the support of our members, particularly those serving in Gainsborough, we will look to immediately use this funding to bring to life the projects we have carefully planned for.