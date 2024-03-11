Gainsborough shop caught selling counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closure order for The Toy Store at 114 Trinity Street, Gainsborough was granted at Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 1.

It comes after Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards and West Lindsey District Council Officers carried out a series of test purchases and raids there.

The shop sold legal vapes to a 16-year-old child and a large quantity of illegal vapes were also seized from the store. It means the shop is unable to open its doors until May 29.

​The shop had been selling counterfeit and non-duty-paid cigarettes

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The council aims to make the district a safe and vibrant place to live, work and socialise. One of the ways to support legitimate businesses is by targeting those involved in criminal activity.

“Shops selling dangerous and illegal products contribute nothing to the local community or economy and this sort of activity will be met head on.

“Agencies working together, sharing information, pooling resources and skills means we can make the maximum impact. It is important that we take joint action to stop businesses trading illegally. Criminal activity will never be acceptable.”

The closure order prohibits anyone from entering the shops for the three-month period other than emergency services or a person authorised to act on behalf of the emergency services. Anyone found breaching the order may be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both.

Kim Enderby, senior licensing and community safety officer for West Lindsey District Council, said: “All agencies involved had received intelligence that this store was involved in the sale of illicit cigarettes. Officers carried out a test purchase operation and were able to purchase illegal cigarettes in the store.

“Following this, the store was raided by Lincolnshire Trading Standards officers accompanied by officers and Lincolnshire Police, where a large quantity of illegal cigarettes was seized.