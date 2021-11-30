Gainsborough shoppers urged to back small shops on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday helps to highlight small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local'.

Faye Pudney, visitor economy project officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “As we welcome visitors and residents back to our high streets, it’s important we continue to support our independent businesses to help our local economy grow.

“Small Business Saturday is a great platform to raise awareness of some of the great businesses Gainsborough and West Lindsey has to offer as well as being able to pick up a great deal.

Help support small businesses in Gainsborough

“With Christmas just around the corner, I would encourage anyone to ‘think local’ when they are out shopping this festive season; whether that’s finding the perfect gift or sourcing local produce for your Christmas dinner.”

Simon Beardsley, chief executive of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way for local people to support their community directly – especially in the run-up to Christmas.

"Many will agree the personal service you get when visiting local shops cannot be replicated by online shopping, and the knowledge of your local shop’s staff can be invaluable in making great purchases.

“Supporting your local shops is one way to help Gainsborough town centre continue to be a bustling place of activity, as each closed business is a tragedy that hits the community in a very real way.

"Needless to say, small businesses have felt the pain of the Covid-19 crisis the most, and the more we do to help them, the stronger the county will recover. This extends beyond Christmas shopping to any sector of business, including using local tradespeople and making use of professional services in the area.

“We hope this Small Business Saturday will be a busy one for Gainsborough, and we count on your support.”

Kevin Bone, from Really Awesome Coffee, said: “When the pandemic struck and most of my regular stops had closed down due to lock down, I adapted to a local delivery service for Gainsborough, visiting customers at their homes supplying hot drinks and snacks, if it wasn't for their support then I wouldn't be here now.

"The nice part is, that I've also managed to keep some of those home delivery stops and build them into my normal round.

"It's important that customers have a choice between the big multi national players, but also us smaller, local businesses that offer a better level of personal service.”

Coun Trevor Young said: “As a councillor representing Gainsborough I feel it that it is important to continue supporting and promoting small businesses in West Lindsey, and encourage people to shop local all year round.