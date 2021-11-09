To encourage local Christmas shopping, the council is encouraging businesses across West Lindsey to get creative and share their Black Friday deals to promote what they have to offer.

Taking place on Friday, November 26, Black Friday is one of the biggest seasonal sales of the year with consumers hitting the shops and online to find the best deals.

Ideas of what business can offer include a special discount, a giveaway or maybe stores could team up with another local business to create a Christmas package. Whatever your special offer, it is one of the best ways to showcase your products and services.

Shoppers are being urged to think 'local' this Christmas

Coun Anne Welburn, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “As we prepare for the festive season, we are keen to support businesses to get the best out of the weeks ahead, as well as encouraging shoppers to discover the wealth of wonderful businesses West Lindsey has to offer.

“We have also been fortunate enough to work with Clare Bailey, a Lincolnshire-based independent business advisor, to help businesses to navigate their way through the current situation and to help ensure businesses are recovery-ready. Last Christmas was a particularly difficult time for local businesses and we are ready to help as much as we can.”

Ann Walker, from Crafts n Coffee in Curtis Walk, Gainsborough, said: "We have got some fabulous handcrafted Christmas decorations and gifts on offer at such reasonable prices.

"We also hold lots of craft workshops and classes and we’re offering workshop gift vouchers for the hard-to-buy-for folks.

“People tell us that our shop and the courses are ‘just what Gainsborough needs’ and they’ve said that many other craft-based enterprises have been and gone.