Gainsborough shops caught selling illegal cigarettes for a second time

Searches of the premises on Trinity Street and Church Street were carried out as part of a multi-agency operation involving officers from West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards, Lincolnshire Police and Home Office Immigration Officers.

Kim Enderby, senior licensing and community safety officer for West Lindsey District Council, said: “These two stores were targeted because illicit cigarettes had been seized during raids in April and fresh intelligence was received that they were again selling illegal tobacco products.

"Prior to the raids a test purchase operation had taken place, with both premises selling illegal products to plainclothes officers.

Illegal cigarettes were seized during raids at two Gainsborough shops for a second time

“Searches were carried out with the assistance of a dog specially trained in locating concealed tobacco. A quantity of illegal tobacco was seized and immigration officers encountered a male working in one of the stores who due to his immigration status was barred from work of that kind.

"Investigations by the agencies involved are ongoing.”

Andy Wright, principal Trading Standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

“This is the second seizure of illegal cigarettes and tobacco from 128 Trinity Street.

"On both occasions the shop had been staffed by persons with no right to work in the UK, in effect the were being exploited by the proprietor of the business as a source of cheap labour.

"The quantities seized from the premises do not illustrate the amounts being sold. The shop exists solely for the purpose of selling illegal cigarettes, without such sales it is not a viable enterprise.

“At other shops in Lincolnshire we have sought Closure Orders for the premises. At this particular shop I already have an informal undertaking from the premises landlord that he will take steps to evict the tenant, I hope this will make it unnecessary for closure.”