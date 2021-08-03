Christie Nelson

Christie Nelson, 21, successfully applied to join the Our Isles and Oceans initiative which is working with the Clipper Race to offer sail training.

After completing a foundation degree in animal behaviour, Christie was looking to continue her studies for a bachelor degree. However, several months into the start of her course the pandemic broke out. With a shift to online and remote learning, the disruption and isolation impacted her mental health.

She made the decision to put her studies on hold and look for work, feeling like a job would greatly benefit her but this has been difficult in the current climate.

Her uncle, who took part in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race, recommended the Our Isles and Ocean programme.

The programme runs over four consecutive weeks and has recruited 40 18-to-35-year-olds who will be learning to sail a stripped-back 68 foot clipper race-training yacht.

Each group of ten crew will also have to get used to living on board, sleeping in bunks and spending time in close quarters with each other.

Christie said: “I think this programme will help with my self confidence and working as a team will do me lots of good. I can’t wait to set off and have the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people.”

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world and co-founder of the Clipper Race, hopes this new programme will make a positive change in the successful candidates’ lives.

He said: “Sailing is so much more than just a sport or pastime as it gives you experience that is as useful in the workplace as it is on board a yacht.

"The sport develops self-confidence and self-esteem which is so important to restore following the pandemic.

“You’ll often find young people are judged too early. Putting them on a yacht, with a team, is a great equaliser.