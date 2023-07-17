Gainsborough students are new heritage champions to help support town centre regeneration

Two Gainsborough pupils have been appointed as Young Heritage Champions for West Lindsey District Council

The Year 10 pupils from Queen Elizabeth’s High School will be able to feed into decision making on building projects and planning of events as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage activity co-ordinator at the council, presented the importance of heritage-led regeneration at a school assembly in May.

She said: “I am so grateful the school staff have embraced our project and have been so keen to involve the pupils.

Theresa Workman, Reuben Scott and Alyssa Basu, the new Young Heritage Champions

"It has allowed for fresh ideas and feedback through the interactions with the pupils.

"It has already had a huge effect on my awareness of what insights the teenage population can provide with our regeneration work and town events.”

After an application process Reuben Scott and Alyssa Basu were chosen for the Young Heritage Champion roles.

Helen Crick, head of Year 10 at Queen Elizabeth’s High School, said: “I’m really proud to have two Year 10 students representing the school as Young Heritage Champions.

"It is an exciting opportunity for the students, especially for their personal development and experience they will both gain.

"We’re really looking forward to hearing about Alyssa and Reuben’s ideas and hopefully see the ideas being presented in school.”

Alyssa said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to put our ideas forward to make Gainsborough a better place to be and have a wider range of things to do for our age group within the town.”

Rick Eastham, headteacher of Queen Elizabeth’s High School, said: “They were two candidates within a very strong field. They both stood out in different ways to create the perfect combination.

"The school’s values in terms of Student Leadership will be demonstrated by both Alyssa and Reuben and the ideas already expressed by both have just been fantastic.

“We’re honoured to be involved with this initiative.”