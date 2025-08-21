Gainsborough students celebrate another great year of GCSE results

This year the school saw 91 per cent of students achieve five grade 4s or higher, including English and Maths, and 83 per cent of students attained at least five grades at 7 to 9.

Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “Once again, the academic rigour and challenge associated with successfully navigating the educational landscape has remained significant, and a notable increase to GCSE grade boundaries once again this year has been something in particular the Class of 2025 have needed to rise to.

“Despite, however, this bar being raised ever higher, our Year 11 students have been rewarded with an excellent set of results which are a reflection of the commitment and determination they have shown to their studies over the past two years.

“On behalf of all staff and governors associated with QEHS, very many congratulations upon your significant successes.

“What with over 90 per cent of results across all subjects being secured at grade 4 or higher and with over 40 per cent of all grades secured between 7 to 9, students and teachers alike are rightly proud of what has been achieved.

“Indeed, with over 60 per cent of students attaining at least seven grades at 7 to 9, this has resulted in the best Value Added figures the school has seen at Key Stage 4.

“A brilliant achievement which accurately reflects the progress made by youngsters at QEHS as they expertly combine purposeful and proactive study with extensive and energetic engagement in the broad range of leadership opportunities, clubs, sports, activities, trips and visits which make QEHS such a special place to learn, blossom and thrive.

“These wonderful GCSE results represent an extremely solid foundation upon which students can now build and develop.

“As the vast majority now prepare to join QEHS’ Sixth Form to commence A Levels, all students are wished the very best for their next steps whether starting vocational courses at local colleges, moving elsewhere or beginning apprenticeships.

“The impressive record of academic achievement and personal development they take with them to post-16 studies is something they should be incredibly proud of.

“My thanks and appreciation are similarly extended to the wonderful teaching staff here at QEHS who, year-on-year, work their magic to ensure students not only fulfil their potential but are driven on to exceed expectations.

“In this way, a shared sense of ambition ensures expectations are exceeded and inquisitivity is actively encouraged.

“Combined with the unswerving support of parents, this collegiate approach has once again been recognised through this summer’s impressive outcomes.”

1 . GCSE results day Jasmin, Holly, Emily and Scarlett Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School

2 . GCSE results day Nathan, John and Sebastian Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School

3 . GCSE results day Catherine, Evie and Purdy Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School