The sponsored event is taking place at pools across Lincolnshire from May 6 to 8, including Gainsborough’s West Lindsey Leisure Centre in The Avenue.

With a variety of distances to choose from, from 400m up to 30.9k, Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Any swimmers who cannot make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, taking place from April 29, to May 15, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

Mark Foster and Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew

After another challenging year for the sport, following the impact of the pandemic, Mark is championing the positive power of swimming to help inspire people to get back to the pool.

He said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health, and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs.

"Whether you’re a keen swimmer who’s in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you’re just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone.

"That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport while raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser.

Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising more than £55 million for charitable causes.

This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

Swimming regularly is also gentle on the joints, can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve sleep patterns.