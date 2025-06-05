Gainsborough takeaway which breached Covid guidelines has continued to break licensing rules, council claims

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:34 BST

A Gainsborough takeaway which lost its licence for repeatedly breaking Covid rules, has continued to ignore restrictions, the council claims.

Gainsborough Grill has applied for a new late-night licence to replace the one it had revoked.

The pizza and hot food takeaway on Trinity Street is currently allowed to open until 11pm, but West Lindsey District Council says it has found evidence that the takeaway has continued to operate after this time.

Owners Taner and Ramazan Ozcan, who operate as Nazilyarim Ltd, deny it has broken any rules.

Gainsborough Grill on Trinity Street, GainsboroughGainsborough Grill on Trinity Street, Gainsborough
A report by the council says the takeaway was caught on CCTV operating after hours 14 times between December 2024 and February 2025.

Printed leaflets listed its closing time as 11.30pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 1am Friday to Saturday.

An undercover licensing officer was also able to order food and drink after the shop should have closed.

The council says: “No real explanation has been offered by either of the Ozcans relating to the evidence of illegal activity collected by the council’s licensing team.”

Establishments which operate late at night are required to have extra licences due to the increased risk of crime and anti-social behaviour at this time.

Gainsborough Grill had previously been allowed to open until 2am, but was found by police to have repeatedly broken emergency legislation in the Covid pandemic which required all premises to close early.

Lincolnshire Police have also objected to a new licence, saying “the application is poor with no real acknowledgement of the licensing objectives nor any attempt to offer conditions to mitigate risks associated with the operating style”.

The owners claim not to know about any occasions when the takeaway had been open after 11pm.

Their application says: “This application is not about seeking advantage but about restoring fairness and opportunity.

“The operators recognise past issues and are committed to working closely with the council to ensure compliance moving forward.

“Several comparable establishments in the area—particularly around Trinity Street—continue to trade until 2am.

“Granting this application would align Gainsborough Grill with those businesses and ensure a level playing field in Gainsborough’s late-night economy.”

The business has been contacted for further comment.

A hearing to determine the licence application was adjourned on Monday, June 2, as translation services were unavailable, and will be rescheduled.

