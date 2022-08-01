West Lindsey District Council’s Regulatory sub-committee made the decision to revoke his taxi licence following a hearing.

After hearing all the evidence, the committee determined the driver, due to his behaviour, could no longer be considered a fit and proper person to hold one of West Lindsey District Council’s taxi licences.

Kim Enderby, senior licensing officer for West Lindsey District Council, said: “We were contacted by a member of public who reported being in a ‘road rage’ type incident involving a vehicle displaying a West Lindsey Taxi Licence plate.

“A dashcam on the car driven by the witness had captured the whole incident. We immediately began an investigation, interviewed the taxi driver and assessed all available evidence.

"We believed the way in which he had behaved fell far short of what is expected by West Lindsey District Council.”

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Revoking a licence is never an easy decision as we are fully aware of the impact this has on any individual.

"We had to decide based on the information before us, would we allow a person for whom we care, regardless of their condition, to travel alone in a vehicle driven by this person at any time of day or night? Was this driver a fit and proper person to continue to hold a licence issued by the council.

“After watching and hearing all the evidence we no longer had the confidence that this driver should be allowed to continue to operate on one of our licences.

“The paramount reason of hackney carriage and private hire licensing is to protect the public above all else.

"As a consequence, it would be inappropriate to allow a driver to retain a licence, when it was felt they may pose a risk to public safety.

"We will not fail to hold to account anyone who falls below the high standards we expect of anyone operating on a licence issued by West Lindsey District Council.”