Gainsborough to be filled with light and sound as spectacular Illuminate event returns

Gainsborough's Illuminate event is returning

Gainsborough is set to be filled with light and sound for yet another Illuminate event on Friday, February 21.

The lantern parade returns once more, starting from Lord Street at 6pm, going through the town centre with artist-made and community-made lanterns carried through the streets.

In the lead up to the festival there have been more than 20 workshops at schools and community groups across Gainsborough, as well as public workshops at Connexions, X-Church, GAPA, Gainsborough Library and Gainsborough Old Hall.

Artists from Curiosity Creators, Electric Egg, and Lumo Workshop have worked with local participants to create costumes, postcards and lanterns for the event.

Choreographer Beth Williams has worked with G Town Dance Crew to create dance performances for the parade, which will also feature Chris Lewis Jones’ Fire Funk Samba.

The popular fire garden and eclectic performers will illuminate the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church, from 6.30pm to 8pm, after the parade and lanterns will also be displayed inside the church from 6pm until 8pm.

The ‘Postcards from Gainsborough’ exhibition made by local school children will be on display at Gainsborough Old Hall, along with a film projection based on the postcards in the Great Hall. A short, animated film from The Future of the Past project will also be on show alongside the exhibition. The Old Hall, including its café and shop, will be open from 6pm to 8pm.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We have been delighted to work with so many schools across Gainsborough and the surrounding villages to create marvellous lanterns and cyanotype photographs, which will be on display at the event.

“We cannot wait to welcome residents and visitors back to Gainsborough for what will be a fantastic evening, when our local school children can see their creations in full illuminated glory.”

West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, Dr Anna Scott, said: “Gainsborough’s Illuminate has grown year on year since 2017, and has included some inspiring heritage-based themes that share what makes our place special.

“I’m proud to have worked with so many enthusiastic participants and volunteers and local talented artists to create this wonderful event once again.”

This year’s event has been made possible thanks to partnership support from All Saints’ Parish Church and English Heritage at Gainsborough Old Hall.