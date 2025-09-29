Gainsborough to benefit from up to £20 million ‘Pride in Place’ funding

Gainsborough is set to receive up to £20 million in government ‘Pride in Place’ funding, marking a significant step forward in the town’s long-term regeneration.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey District Council received official confirmation from the Government, after the Prime Minister launched a landmark £5 billion Pride in Place programme.

This latest investment builds on the £18 million Levelling Up Fund regeneration programme already delivered by the council, which has transformed the historic heart of Gainsborough with projects such as the new four screen cinema, attractive green open spaces, and town centre improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gainsborough is one of 169 areas that will receive £2 million every year for a decade.

Gainsborough is set to receive up to £20 million in government ‘Pride in Place’ funding

The new funding will sit alongside the council’s wider work through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), strengthening efforts to support economic growth, enhance local facilities, and increase community pride.

Coun Jackie Brockway, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted that Gainsborough will receive up to £20 million through the Pride in Place programme.

“This is a clear recognition of the progress we have made and the strong foundations we have built through our previous regeneration investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the next ten years, we will work closely with local businesses, community groups, and the voluntary sector to make sure this funding delivers real, lasting benefits for everyone in Gainsborough.”

The council will engage with residents, businesses, and community organisations to shape the delivery plan, ensuring the funding addresses local needs and maximises opportunities for growth and investment.

Bill Cullen, interim chief executive at West Lindsey District Council said: “To realise our ambition the council will engage with residents, businesses, and community organisations to shape the delivery plan, ensuring the funding addresses local needs and maximises opportunities for growth and investment in our area.”

The ‘Pride in Place’ grant is part of the government’s long-term commitment to supporting towns across the UK, helping them to unlock their potential and secure a prosperous future for growth and investment.