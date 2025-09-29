Gainsborough to benefit from up to £20 million ‘Pride in Place’ funding
West Lindsey District Council received official confirmation from the Government, after the Prime Minister launched a landmark £5 billion Pride in Place programme.
This latest investment builds on the £18 million Levelling Up Fund regeneration programme already delivered by the council, which has transformed the historic heart of Gainsborough with projects such as the new four screen cinema, attractive green open spaces, and town centre improvements.
Gainsborough is one of 169 areas that will receive £2 million every year for a decade.
The new funding will sit alongside the council’s wider work through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), strengthening efforts to support economic growth, enhance local facilities, and increase community pride.
Coun Jackie Brockway, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted that Gainsborough will receive up to £20 million through the Pride in Place programme.
“This is a clear recognition of the progress we have made and the strong foundations we have built through our previous regeneration investment.
“Over the next ten years, we will work closely with local businesses, community groups, and the voluntary sector to make sure this funding delivers real, lasting benefits for everyone in Gainsborough.”
The council will engage with residents, businesses, and community organisations to shape the delivery plan, ensuring the funding addresses local needs and maximises opportunities for growth and investment.
The ‘Pride in Place’ grant is part of the government’s long-term commitment to supporting towns across the UK, helping them to unlock their potential and secure a prosperous future for growth and investment.