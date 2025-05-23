Gainsborough to ‘Go with the Flow’ as Go Festival returns

Gainsborough is set to come alive once again as the highly anticipated Go Festival returns on June 14.

The event follows the success of last year’s event and Go Festival 2025 is themed ‘Go with the Flow’, so expect water-themed activities and flowing performances.

With an expanded lineup of performances, market stalls, and community activities spread in and around Gainsborough, this year promises an unforgettable celebration of arts, entertainment, and culture.

West Lindsey District Council is delighted to announced it was successful in its bid to Arts Council England, meaning there are opportunities for community groups to work with professional artists and contribute to the day.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England and Gainsborough Town Council, a range of workshops will be delivered in the coming weeks, ensuring the creativity of local people is encouraged, included and recognised throughout the event.

The festival will transform Gainsborough into a hub of creativity and excitement for visitors of all ages, with a variety of events and attractions providing top class entertainment.

Activity will take place in the town centre from 11am to 7pm and Festival highlights include Encounters by Stalker Teatro – an interactive performance based on the relation between people and inspired by ancient wisdom; Fish Boy by 2Faced Dance, a poignant and joyful adventure for all ages; The Rotary Club runs a Duck Trail through town and Pedal Car Racing; Talking Birds brings The Whale, a storytelling space within a giant tin whale; Trinity on Tour and Immersion Arts will present The Wind in the Willows at 5pm in Richmond Park, book tickets via Trinity Arts Centre www.trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/the-wind-in-the-willows; Community stage featuring local artists, dance troops and choirs and market stalls, workshops and activities for all the family.

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Go Festival is a shining example of Gainsborough’s growing cultural scene. The event not only brings the community together but also provides a platform for creativity and inclusivity.

The festival will have market stalls, workshops and activities for all the family

“We are delighted to see its continued success and encourage everyone to come and enjoy the fantastic activities on offer.”

With a rich array of performances, interactive entertainment, and family-friendly activities, Go Festival is a must-visit event, that will once again welcome both residents and visitors to experience this great festival.