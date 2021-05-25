Gainsborough transported back to the 1940's during Victoria Cross Trust visit

The trust, based in Armthorpe, Doncaster, set up in Market Place, Gainsborough.

There were reenactors dressed in 1940's uniforms and clothing, including the VC Trust's Women's Land Army 1942 tractor and plough with their own Land Army Girls as well as a minature version.

Music from the era was played and other renactors joined in with dancing and displays to make the theme of the day complete.

Victoria Cross Trust had a display in Gainsborough

The display in the town centre was to inform locals about the important work that the Victoria Cross Trust do.

Their mission is to clean, repair and renovate the graves of some 700 men who were awarded the Victoria Cross.

Since 1856, the VC, the highest British and Commonwealth military honour, has been awarded 1,364 times to 1,362 men as three men have been given the award twice.

The Trust raise funds at events to support their work, and so far have serviced more than 100 VC graves. These are private graves not looked after by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.