Gainsborough Trinity Football Club and Hays Travel celebrate official opening of new branch
Joining Russ and Dave were Gainsborough FC striker Declan Hose, and defender Lewis Butroid.
Having cut a ribbon to officially open the new branch, Russ, Dave and the players met the branch’s customers, suppliers, and staff, including branch manager Lisa Favell.
Russ Wilcox, manager of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an established company as Hays Travel to Gainsborough - a brand looking to provide great value to the supporters of Gainsborough Trinity and the wider Gainsborough community.
“It is brilliant to see one of our longstanding partners Marshalls Yard attracting businesses like this to the area and shows we are a growing town, with a bright future, hopefully synonymous with the football club moving forwards.”
Jane Schumm, retail director of Hays Travel, said: “We were looking for the right location in the heart of Lincolnshire and we are thrilled with our new branch in Gainsborough at Marshalls Yard.
“The feedback from customers since our soft opening in December has been excellent. I wish Lisa and her team all the best with growing their customer base in Gainsborough area by delivering the exceptional customer service and experience that Hays Travel is known for.”