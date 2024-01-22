Gainsborough Trinity Football Club and Hays Travel celebrate official opening of new branch

To celebrate its official opening, Hays Travel Gainsborough welcomed Gainsborough Trinity FC’s manager, Russ Wilcox, and joint chairman, Dave Horsley, to the new branch at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joining Russ and Dave were Gainsborough FC striker Declan Hose, and defender Lewis Butroid.

Having cut a ribbon to officially open the new branch, Russ, Dave and the players met the branch’s customers, suppliers, and staff, including branch manager Lisa Favell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russ Wilcox, manager of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an established company as Hays Travel to Gainsborough - a brand looking to provide great value to the supporters of Gainsborough Trinity and the wider Gainsborough community.

The official opening of the new Hays Travel branch in Gainsborough

“It is brilliant to see one of our longstanding partners Marshalls Yard attracting businesses like this to the area and shows we are a growing town, with a bright future, hopefully synonymous with the football club moving forwards.”

Jane Schumm, retail director of Hays Travel, said: “We were looking for the right location in the heart of Lincolnshire and we are thrilled with our new branch in Gainsborough at Marshalls Yard.