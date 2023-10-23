Footwear retailer shoezone has opened its new store in Gainsborough offering a huge selection for customers and an exciting range of new brands.

To celebrate the launch of the store, which opened in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, on Saturday, October 14, shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am and 5.30 pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The store can be found between Browns department stores and Poundland, with parking outside the store.

The new branch will stock own brand styles as well as a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Skechers.

The new store has helped create a total of seven jobs for the town including a manager and a supervisor role.

Anthony Smith, shoezone chief executive said: “It’s exciting to open our new store in Gainsborough, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Shoezone is a fantastic addition to our lineup here at Marshall’s Yard, we know that our shoppers want choice and a wider range of footwear at the centre will be welcomed.