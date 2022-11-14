More than 2,000 residents and visitors attended the successful event last year and West Lindsey Districy Council is expecting another fabulous turn out.

In the evening, a specially commissioned film featuring local heritage stories will be projected onto the walls of Gainsborough Old Hall and a fire garden will illuminate the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church.

Street performers will entertain the crowds and visitors can enjoy a guided walk along the riverside.

One of the performers at Gainsborough's 2021 Illuminate event

West Lindsey District Council is hosting the spectacular event after successfully securing funding from Arts Council England.

Gainsborough Heritage Centre will be hosting the start and finish to an art trail featuring the paintings of famous Gainsborough artist Karl S Wood on windows in shops around the town centre, which will be on display over the weekend.

This year’s event theme is ‘West Lindsey Voices’, featuring local people’s thoughts on the district’s past, present, and future. These thoughts have been gathered through schools’ workshops and community consultation by lead artists Electric Egg.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to hold such a spectacular event within West Lindsey, and we are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors back for what will be a fantastic day and evening.”

Dr Anna Scott, West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, said: “We are ready and waiting for our Illuminate event to begin. We have activities throughout the day from 10am until 8.30pm.

"We are also pleased to be working with All Saints’ Parish Church and Gainsborough Old Hall once more. There will be new, additional activity at Gainsborough Heritage Centre thanks to the support of their dedicated team of volunteers.”