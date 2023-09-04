Gainsborough will be hosting its first ever Literature Village festival

West Lindsey District Council is excited to be hosting its very first Literature Village in Gainsborough on Saturday, September 9.

The council has teamed up with the Newark Book Festival Literature Village to host the event which is taking place in Gainsborough Market Place from 9am to 2pm.

Authors and poets promoting their work, book illustrators, writing groups, craft makers and many book-themed products will be available to buy at the event.

There will also be Literature Village traders with something for everyone including children’s and adult fiction, history, thriller, poetry and more.

Authors and poets will be promoting their work alongside book illustrators, writing groups, craft makers

Storytelling will also take place at Gainsborough Library at 10am and there will be a special pop up story telling tent in the Market Place at 11am for people to enjoy the story of The Musicians of Bremen and the Pied Piper of Hamlin.

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward, said: “We are delighted to bring our literature village to Gainsborough.

"It is a great opportunity to celebrate and showcase the world of books in an exciting and engaging way.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund means we are able to put on extra activities to attract people into the town centre, to support their local and specialist market traders in Gainsborough.

"So while you are shopping for your local produce why not settle down on a beanbag in our ‘pop-up’ story telling tent.”