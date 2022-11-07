Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation NHS Trust (LPFT), which provides mental health, learning disability and autism services, held a special ceremony at its headquarters to acknowledge the hard work of four volunteers, who between them have given the equivalent of three decades of their spare time to help others.

Celia Evershed, 67, from Gainsborough, had 15 years of volunteering for the Trust recognised.

This includes serving as a service user and Patient Governor for nine years as well as working with the Recovery College and Personality and Complex Trauma teams, and sitting on interview panels and getting involved at engagement events.

Celia Evershed with Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation NHS Trust chair Kevin Lockyer

She said: “It means so much to me to have the opportunities I have had.

"It keeps me going and it’s such an important part of my life.”

Trust Chair Kevin Lockyer was in attendance to present all volunteers with a pin badge and a certificate to commemorate their hard work and sacrifice.

He said: “It is an honour and a privilege to reward the selfless dedication of our volunteers.

“The work they do makes a massive difference to the people within our care and we really cannot thank them enough for all that they do.”