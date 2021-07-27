The vehicles span nearly 200 years of history

The Marshall Club visited the centre with their display of more than 20 traditional tractors, steam roller and traction engines to celebrate the centre’s rich history, including one steam roller engine that was over 120-years-old.

And the event, which took place on Sunday, July 25, concluded with a tractor parade from Marshalls Yard through the town.

The annual Marshall’s Club tractor rally usually takes place on Father’s Day but was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

However, the event returned this year just in time for the start of the school holidays and proved a hit with lots of local families.

The award-winning shopping centre is named after William Marshalls who founded the factory on the 16-acre site in 1848.

During the First World War, the workforce grew to 5,000 to cope with the production of munitions.

After the war, traction engines, steam rollers and tractors became the focus once again.

During the Second World War, the workshops produced military hardware, including midget submarines.

But like many engineering companies, business declined during the 1970s and the factory closed in the 1980s.

The heritage is celebrated throughout the site with an old steam crane from the engineering works providing a dramatic entrance to Marshall’s Yard, and information boards across the centre celebrate the history of this once internationally renowned hub of world-class engineering.

Charlotte Toplass, from the Marshalls Yard Management team, said: “It is always a pleasure to host the Marshall’s Club tractor rally here at Marshall’s Yard, the birthplace of the fantastic machinery on display.

“It was really lovely to see the return of this event which is not only important to celebrate the heritage of the site but also a fantastic day out for the whole family to enjoy, we are already looking forward to next year’s rally.”