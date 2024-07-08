Gainsborough's B&M store is relocating to bigger shop in Marshall's Yard

​The former Wilko’s unit at Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough where B&M is opening

​Gainsborough’s B&M store is moving to a new location in Marshall’s Yard.

The discount retailer will be relocating from Lord Street to the former Wilko’s unit at Marshalls Yard.

This relocation will create 25 new jobs and follows feedback from regular shoppers that they wanted to see a bigger shop and even more products.

The new store will have more than 20,764sqft. of sales space, offering an even wider selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health and beauty to toys, homeware, and DIY.

The store team at the current Gainsborough B&M store will shut down the tills for the final time on Wednesday, July 17, but customers won’t have to wait much longer to get back in to store as the new site will open at 8am on Saturday, July 20.

Store colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community to celebrate the relocation and Feeding Gainsborough were selected to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Feeding Gainsborough collects surplus food from local supermarkets, businesses and growers and redistributes it to those most in need. A donation will also be made to the charity.

The store manager at B&M Gainsborough said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.”

“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.”

Amy Jones, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming B&M to the centre, which will enhance the range of essential goods we can offer to our customers.

“The investment also means a significant number of new jobs for the area, which is great news for Gainsborough.”

The store manager said: “Feeding Gainsborough really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.