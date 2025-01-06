Gainsborough's Christmas Lights Festival raises £1,000 for charity

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:49 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:49 GMT
​Last year’s Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough raised £1,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

​Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney, chose the charity as his official cause during his term in office.

He has extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and helped make the event a success for both the community and the chosen charity.

He said: “The event is always a great occasion for the whole community, and it’s even better when the festival can be used to help raise money for good causes.

Last year's Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough
Last year's Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough

“Like thousands of charities across the country, The Brain Tumour Charity is an exceptionally worthwhile organisation, and I am sure the money raised by the community of Gainsborough will be very well received.”

The two-day festival, held on November 15 and 16, continues to grow in popularity each year, delivering a dazzling festive programme organised by West Lindsey District Council with support from Gainsborough Town Council.

The event was made possible thanks to sponsorship from local businesses including Gainsborough Building Services, Elm Cottage, Elite Signs, and The Egg Stop, Heapham.

Attendees enjoyed a packed programme of activities, including live music in Market Place from local schools, choirs, and community groups, as well as performances by live bands Bikraley and Back Chat Brass, who brought the festival to a spectacular close.

A DJ entertained crowds on Friday evening, while Saturday featured street entertainers and a market offering food, drinks, and gifts.

