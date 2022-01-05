Gainsborough's Farmers’ and Craft Market can help you become fitter and healthier

Saturday, January 8, sees the outdoor market offering people, young and old, the chance to try a new skill and boost both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Use pedal power to blend a healthy fruit smoothie or simply chat with the friendly staff from Snap Fitness for tips on fitting exercise into your daily routine.

Another exciting addition to this month’s market is the circus skills workshop for adults and children keen try something new in 2022 and you will be given the chance to test your skills on a range of fun activities from juggling, balloon modelling to stilt walking.

Snap Fitness PT Adam Martin

For those pledging to shop local this year, in Market Place from 9am until 3pm will be a line-up of independent traders offering fresh meat, handmade goods, fresh bread, fruit ‘n’ veg chutneys, bespoke crafts and more.

The monthly farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of every month and is part of a joint initiative co-ordinated by Marshall’s Yard with West Lindsey District Council.

Charlotte Toplass, Marshall’s Yard tenant liaison executive, said: “We’re excited to kickstart the new year with an exciting Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market, packed with fun activities that everyone can try.