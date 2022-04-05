The Doughnut Dreams stall at Farmers Market

On Saturday, April 9, from 9am to 3pm, shoppers can browse the stalls offering excellent local products, meat, gifts and sweet treats, alongside meeting all of the animals from Ian’s Mobile Farm.

Situated in the market place within Gainsborough’s town centre, Hepy’s Hog Roast will also be on hand offering delicious pulled pork sandwiches to visitors.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Toplass, events and marketing executive, said: “We know that shopping is sometimes not the most interesting activity for the kids.

That’s why we’ve brought in a brilliant mobile farm from the local area with animals for the children to meet.

“On top of all of our favourite regular traders, we’ll also be welcoming Sarah’s Sweet Treats. They will be offering freshly baked cakes and P.B’s Wood n Art with an array of wooden gifts.”

The monthly Farmers’ Market takes place on the second Saturday of every month.

It is a joint initiative coordinated by Marshall’s Yard and West Lindsey District Council to bring people together and find out more about the area.

Monthly favourites on the Market include Redhill Farm, Mount Pleasant Windmill and MJ Capps and Sons Fishmongers.

Charlotte added: “We’re so excited for another market and with our mobile farm keeping the kids entertained, it’ll be a fantastic day for the full family to enjoy.”