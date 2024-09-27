Participants of the Summer Reading Challenge with BBC journalist Sharon Edwards at Gainsborough Library

A fortnight’s worth of artistic celebration and entertainment has been enjoyed by visitors across the Gainsborough area thanks to the town’s new WordFest event.

Dozens of events took place throughout September including street theatre, children's authors, heritage talks and walks, children’s activities, and storytelling by local authors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by West Lindsey District Council, the events were staged to allow Gainsborough to ‘find its voice’, with something of interest to everyone.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jeanette McGhee, one of the ward members for Gainsborough, said she was delighted with how the first WordFest had gone.

She said: “I’m thrilled the events has been able to reach out to so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WordFest has been a great way for local people to showcase their talents and at the same time has provided a great attraction for visitors.

“A big thank you must go out to all those that helped make this event such a great success.”

One of the events saw Gainsborough’s Market Place transformed into a literary village, where visitors had the chance to meet and talk with local authors and illustrators, while bookstalls, mainly run by local writing groups, allowed people to sample for themselves the creativity of the area’s very own authors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Mould, from Gainsborough, said: “I often come to events here, with the children, and it’s been great to see so many people here.

“I’ve always encouraged reading with the children. They took part in the six-week reading challenge at the library recently, which they really enjoyed, so all of this has been something they’ve really enjoyed experiencing.”

The event was run to coincide with the monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market, which gave visitors the chance to experience WordFest while browsing fresh, local, homemade and handmade produce from a variety of traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the authors at WordFest was Jenny Oyston, a mental health educator and advisor, who writes non-fiction, who said: “I work in mental health, so I mostly write books around this subject.

“People have problems in their lives because they don’t really know themselves and you really need to get to know yourself in your own skin before you can get the most out of yourself.”