Gainsborough's GO Festival showcased performers from all around the world

Thingamabob by Matt Pang was one of the festival's performers

Crowds flocked to show their support for loved ones, national and international performers by singing, dancing and laughing at Gainsborough’s GO Festival.

​The festival, which was in its second year, was held in collaboration with SO Festival in Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It was good to see the Market Place full of residents enjoying the entertainment of local schools, dance groups and international performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We thank all those who have given up their time putting on the event and look forward to many more similar occasions.”

There was also a community stage which showcased some of the best local talent from West Lindsey which featured G-Town Dance Crew, Rhythm in Movement, and many more.

Helen Henderson from G-Town Dance Crew expressed how pleased she was with their show.

She said: “The performance was amazing, and the audience participation was the best part. Our aim is to just have fun and we proved that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GO Festival saw five major acts from around the globe including Thingamabob by Matt Pang; Collection Day by Rhubarb Theatre; Get Lost by Joe Garbett Dance; Midsummer Carnival by Zodiac All Stars dance troupe; and a crowd favourite, Hippos by Zum Zum Teatre.

The Hippos from Zum Zum Teatre said: “It’s special for us to perform here in the UK as it is a different audience.

“We are from Kefalonia (Greece) and the energy here is great. It started as a rainy day and finished on a shiny day. We have been so lucky and it’s been a lovely festival.”

Local singer Emily Toward performed on the day and gave renditions of songs from popular musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was such good fun performing and seeing so many different things here that’s entertaining and from all over Europe.”

Zodiac All Stars led the Midsummer Carnival and was thrilled to perform, even in the rain.