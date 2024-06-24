Gainsborough's GO Festival showcased performers from all around the world
The festival, which was in its second year, was held in collaboration with SO Festival in Skegness and Mablethorpe.
Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It was good to see the Market Place full of residents enjoying the entertainment of local schools, dance groups and international performers.
“We thank all those who have given up their time putting on the event and look forward to many more similar occasions.”
There was also a community stage which showcased some of the best local talent from West Lindsey which featured G-Town Dance Crew, Rhythm in Movement, and many more.
Helen Henderson from G-Town Dance Crew expressed how pleased she was with their show.
She said: “The performance was amazing, and the audience participation was the best part. Our aim is to just have fun and we proved that.”
GO Festival saw five major acts from around the globe including Thingamabob by Matt Pang; Collection Day by Rhubarb Theatre; Get Lost by Joe Garbett Dance; Midsummer Carnival by Zodiac All Stars dance troupe; and a crowd favourite, Hippos by Zum Zum Teatre.
The Hippos from Zum Zum Teatre said: “It’s special for us to perform here in the UK as it is a different audience.
“We are from Kefalonia (Greece) and the energy here is great. It started as a rainy day and finished on a shiny day. We have been so lucky and it’s been a lovely festival.”
Local singer Emily Toward performed on the day and gave renditions of songs from popular musicians.
She said: “It was such good fun performing and seeing so many different things here that’s entertaining and from all over Europe.”
Zodiac All Stars led the Midsummer Carnival and was thrilled to perform, even in the rain.
They said: It was exciting to come to Gainsborough and most of all bring our carnival here as they are so important to the community. We would like to thank you for the invite.”