Gainsborough's GO Festival will showcase amazing theatre, dance and arts

The festival will showcase talented performers

From 10am until 6pm on Saturday, June 15, this free event will feature talented performers from Gainsborough and beyond performing in the Market Place and Elswitha Green.

And West Lindsey District Council are pleased to announce a new addition to this year’s festival, thanks to the award by Arts Council England of £30,000 from National Lottery Project Grants.

This funding will enable a series of school and community workshops with professional artists and performers to contribute to a spectacular carnival parade as part of the event.

The town centre will host a fantastically colourful and dynamic Caribbean-inspired carnival procession interwoven with more local themes, inspired by English folklore and nature.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, expressed his excitement that the event is returning.

He said: “I’m thrilled that this event is making a returning this summer as we know how much the public loved last year’s.

“GO Festival will be a great opportunity to witness outstanding performances from local, national and international artists.

“We’re also extremely pleased to be able to grow the event and the opportunities for people to take part, thanks to the funding from Arts Council. Pencil the date down in your diary as you will not want to miss this fun and free event.”