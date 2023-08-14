Gainsborough's homelessness supported accommodation welcomes new manager

Susan Cake -Taylor has been appointed as the service manager of Gainsborough Housing Related Support Services (GHRSS), run by Longhurst Group.

Susan said: “People find themselves at risk of homeless for a range of issues including a loss of job, financial difficulties, a break down in a relationship and much more.

“Here at GHRSS we are here to help support people get back on their feet and on to the next part of their journey.

Pat Gracey, senior service manager, Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, Sarah Elvin, Homes, Health and Wellbeing manager and Susan Cake-Taylor

“The team here are amazing and the quality of support they give to our service users and residents is awesome. With this team, we can make sure this is a service that continues to provide outstanding support to vulnerable people.

"I have heard lots of good things about West Lindsey District Council from the team and we hope the council will continue to help us to move people on to more permanent accommodation with other appropriate support wrapped around.”

The facility accommodates 12 service users at any given time, with access to shared features such as a kitchen, lounge, and a games room, it offers four dispersal units, which is supported accommodation for up to six months before individuals are moved on to a more permanent accommodation, with the appropriate support in place.

And staff put on a host of activities to help residents build their confidence from mental health walks, to cooking meals from scratch and how to make them last longer to manage budgets.

Susan invited the leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young, on a tour of the facilities and to meet some of the current residents.

Coun Young said: “I was always a big supporter of this facility when it was first put forward and it is great that after so many years the facility has been incredibly well maintained and that’s a credit to the staff.

“The staff really do care and are passionate about what they do, which came across when I met them and the service users on the visit.